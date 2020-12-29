33 further deaths and 2,510 new coronavirus cases reported in Wales

There have been 33 further coronavirus deaths reported in Wales taking the total in the country to 3,416.

The latest figures also showed that there were 2,510 new cases meaning that 144,425 have now tested positive for the virus across Wales.

Public Health Wales' data from December 29 also showed that there had been 11,349 new tests carried out.

It comes as senior health professionals say that services across Wales are being "stretched to the limit" as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Dr Andrew Lansdown, a consultant endocrinologist at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, said that the new variant of coronavirus was contributing to increased demand on services.

The new variant of the virus could be responsible for 60% of the new cases recorded in Wales. Credit: PA images.

"It's starting to sound a bit like a cliche but it really is true that these are unprecedented times, we really have felt stretched to the limit," he said.

"In the past week or two things have become relentless, we're under extreme pressure and the numbers of patients coming through now with coronavirus are massive."

The Welsh Government has said that the new strain of the virus is spreading quickly, with Wales' chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton saying that it could be responsible for up to 60% of new infections in Wales.