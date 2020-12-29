Video report by ITV Wales Reporter Mike Griffiths

Welsh comedian Mike Doyle has opened up about the impact of coronavirus on his personal and professional life.

Well-known for his stand-up shows and regular pantomime appearances, Mike has been unable to perform due to theatres being closed throughout the pandemic.

"Myself and all freelancers or creatives, we've just had a shocking year haven't we? We really, really have.

"Within two phone calls my tour was off, all the cruise ships that I work, which I do an awful lot of cruising, was all taken away, and then the year went by and of course the pantomime was off."

Mike's son Tommy spent several weeks in intensive care being treated for coronavirus. Credit: Mike Doyle

He has also experienced the impact of coronavirus on a personal level, after his son contracted the virus.

Tommy Doyle, 31, spent four weeks in intensive care after he returned home from working on a cruise ship as a lighting engineer in March.

Mike thanked NHS workers and those who showed their support when Tommy was unwell, and said he is now doing "brilliantly".

"He had a real tough time, we thought we were going to lose him. We were told to prepare," he told ITV News.

"Now here we are in December, and he exercises twice a day, and he really is getting there. The only thing he suffers with now is extreme tiredness.

"He wants to get back to work, it will do him good as well, in fact we all need to get back to work, all of us creative-type people."

Mike publicly thanked NHS workers for bringing his son back to health. Credit: Mike Doyle/Twitter

Mike, who has had to postpone his 'Rocking with Laughter' tour until 2021, said he has dreamed about the moment he will return to the stage.

"I visualise it all the time. We've got a good little show, a fantastic band, and it's just going to be an absolute thrill."

He is also set to star in 'Sleeping Beauty at the Castle' alongside West End star Sophie Evans between March and April next year.