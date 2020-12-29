Man, 31, in critical condition after being hit by car in Cardiff

Police are investigating after a pedestrian in Cardiff was hit by a car leaving him in a critical condition.

The collision, involving a black Audi Q3, occurred on Cowbridge Road West in Ely at around 8.40pm on Monday.

The 31-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he remains in a critical condition.

The incident occurred near the junction with Wilson Road, and a section of Cowbridge Road West was subsequently closed in both directions for several hours.

The road has since fully reopened.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "Officers are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw the vehicle or pedestrian in the moments prior to it, to come forward.

"Anyone with dashcam, mobile phone or CCTV footage which could assist the investigation should also make contact.

"Please call 101, quoting occurrence 2000467240."