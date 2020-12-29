Officers from South Wales and Gwent police forces seized music equipment after shutting down an illegal rave.

A number of revellers were at the unlicensed event in Pontprennau, near Cardiff, on Sunday evening.

Police were alerted to the rave at around 10:45pm, with the group dispersing when forces arrived.

South Wales Police said that officers took details of those who remained and conducted a number vehicle stops in the region before finding others who had fled the scene to the nearby woods.

The event was in breach of the coronavirus regulations across Wales, with level 4 restrictions in place across the country since Boxing Day.

What are the alert level 4 restrictions?

Stay-at-home restrictions are back into effect from Boxing Day.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will remain closed.

Only essential travel would be allowed - unless you have a 'reasonable excuse.'

People will be encouraged to work from home if they can.

Extended households would not be allowed, and you can only mix with those in your household or support bubble.

Police seized a tent and music equipment that was found at the rave, including speakers, generators, a trailer and lighting.

Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine, who is leading South Wales Police’s response to coronavirus, said: "Unlicensed music events present a very serious risk to public health as well as generating anti-social behaviour that can blight local communities.

It is extremely disappointing that members of the public were willing to put themselves and the wider community at risk during Alert Level 4 restrictions. Chief Superintendent Andy Valentine, South Wales Police

"No one can fail to be aware of the pressures now facing the NHS from COVID-19 as well as the number of people who are sadly dying," he continued.

"The prompt actions of officers as well, as the support from our colleagues in Heddlu Gwent Police, led to the disruption of the planned rave and prevented any significant event taking place.

"Further enquires are ongoing to identify the organisers with a view to prosecution or the issue of a £10,000 fixed penalty notice.

"Once established, illegal events of these nature can escalate quickly, which means early intervention is crucial.

"I am, therefore, appealing to the public to report any suspicions that may have around planned raves or unlicensed music events to the police on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

"While we are actively gathering intelligence, the support of the public is crucial and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

"It’s more important than ever that our communities across South Wales are protected from any events that threaten measures to combat the spread of the virus or cause localised anti-social or illegal activity."