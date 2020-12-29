People have been urged to follow coronavirus restrictions and stay away from beauty spots in Wales.

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Organisation made the plea on social media after cars were seen at Pen-y-Pass and Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia on Monday.

Wales has officially gone back in to lockdown on Boxing Day after an increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.

Restrictions were relaxed for Christmas Day across the UK. The original plan was for there to be a four day relaxation from December 24 until December 28 but this was altered as a response to the continued rise in cases.

Under the new level four lockdown rules across Wales any exercise taken must start and finish at a person's home, however cars were seen parked on Snowdonia as people flocked to see the snow-covered mountains.

Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Organisation (AMRO) to tweet the Welsh Government's rules which state: "Your exercise should start and finish from your home and generally, this should not involve people driving to a location away from home.

"However, we recognise that some people, such as those with specific health or mobility issues, may need to travel from their home in order to exercise.

"Driving to a suitable flat location, such as a park, would be permitted in this instance."Where people need to drive to access exercise, the journey should be to the nearest convenient accessible location."

What are the alert level 4 restrictions?

Stay-at-home restrictions are back into effect from Boxing Day.

Non-essential retail, close contact services, gyms and leisure centres and hospitality will remain closed.

Only essential travel would be allowed - unless you have a 'reasonable excuse.'

People will be encouraged to work from home if they can.

Extended households would not be allowed, and you can only mix with those in your household or support bubble.

