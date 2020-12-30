Both Westminster and the Senedd have been debating the UK-EU Trade Deal, due to come into force at 11pm tomorrow night. Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed that it brought an "historic resolution" to Britain's relations with Europe. Any doubt that MPs would vote for the deal was removed when Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, said they faced what he called a "simple choice - do we approve the treaty with the EU or do we not?"

Some Labour MPs will ignore their leader's instruction to vote in favour and abstain in protest. One Welsh Labour MP, Kevin Brennan, said he would be one of them. But Sir Keir argued that with no time to renegotiate, voting against would mean leaving the transition period with no deal at all. He rejected Plaid Cymru's argument that the government could ratify the deal anyway and it was wrong for parliament to "rubber stamp" the agreement, as Plaid's Westminster leader, Liz Saville Roberts, described the process.

Adam Price said events at Westminster were 'parliamentary pantomime' Credit: PA

In the Senedd, Plaid's leader, Adam Price, went further. He dismissed events at Westminster as "parliamentary pantomime... to give Boris Johnson his moment of glory" and said the argument that to vote against was to vote for no deal was an "unalloyed barefaced lie that the Westminster opposition for their own strategic reasons have decided to swallow whole".

First Minister Mark Drakeford asked the Senedd to back a motion regretting what it called a "damaging deal" but accepted that the deal was less damaging than leaving the transition period without a trade deal. He argued that the deal would mean both short-term disruption and long-term harm.

Mark Drakeford described cutting off young people from the Erasmus student exchange programme as "cultural vandalism".

He did not commit to taking Wales back into the Erasmus+ scheme, although one Labour MS, Mick Antoniw, urged him to do so. The programme was largely created by Hywel Ceri Jones, from Port Talbot, when he was a senior European Commission official.

The Welsh Conservatives' leader in the Senedd, Paul Davies, said that ever since the outcome of the 2016 referendum, he had always advocated that the UK should leave the European Union with a deal, which he said as was imperative in order to protect businesses, livelihoods and jobs.

I'm delighted that the UK Government has now secured a free trade agreement with the EU - a deal that many said would be impossible. Paul Davies MS, Welsh Conservatives' leader

MSs voted 28 to 24 to back the Welsh Government's position. MPs will hold their vote this afternoon, with approval by the House of Lords and Royal Assent expected this evening.