The 10 most memorable animal rescues of 2020

A charity has shared a number of "unforgettable incidents" involving animal rescue from the past year - from the scorpion discovered in a Denbigh house to frog found in a bunch of bananas.

Here are RSPCA Cymru's top rescues from 2020:

1. The seal pup

Workers at a gym equipment warehouse in Llanelli discovered a grey seal pup among the treadmills on 11th December. The charity believes the pup travelled up the River Loughor before making his way into the warehouse. Staff helped him back into the river but he was found, two days later, in a ditch in Llangennech - where the recent train derailment occurred earlier this year. They think he entered one of the chambers there - which was full of oily water - in high tide. After receiving urgent care the seal is now with RSPCA West Hatch Wildlife Centre for rehabilitation.

This seal pup had to be rescued twice and received urgent care Credit: RSPCA Cymru

2. The Llandudno sheep

Rescuers abseiled a 100-foot cliff to help a sheep from a Llandudno cliff ledge last January. Difficult weather conditions and fears of the panicked sheep jumping from the ledge to “certain death” all had to be taken into account. Officers had to ensure it did not fall a further 70-feet to the ground. The sheep survived the ordeal and was returned to the farmer.

Officers abseiled a 100-foot cliff to rescue this sheep Credit: RSPCA Cymru

3. Two wild mice

Baby wild mice were rescued and looked after at the home of an animal welfare officer in March after being found in the Fairwater area of Cardiff. The pair - named Mickey and Minnie - were fed pet-replacement milk from a pipette.

This baby wild mouse had to be fed with a pipette Credit: RSPCA Cymru

4. Three baby hedgehogs

Three orphaned hedgehogs in Pembrokeshire needed care after their nest in Pembrokeshire was accidentally disturbed when they were just a few days old. They weighed a combined 89 grams at the time. After two months of rehabilitation and care, they were returned to the wild in August.

The hoglets were just days old when they were found Credit: RSPCA Cymru

5. The Denbigh scorpion

In September, a dog discovered a scorpion at a home in Denbigh. It was found running across the owner's living room floor. It was not a dangerous species of scorpion and was transferred to a keeper who lives in the region, unharmed. The charity said it was unsure where the scorpion came from but suspected it may be an escaped pet or returned with someone's holiday luggage. It said there are also some small colonies living in the wild in the UK.

This scorpion was found running across a living room Credit: RSPCA Cymru

6. The Penarth cat

A cat was freed from a three-inch narrow gap after becoming stuck between a garage and a wall in Penarth back in March. An animal welfare inspector and South Wales Fire & Rescue Service officers attended to rescue the cat. The fire service had to remove bricks from the garage to release him.

Bricks had to be removed from a wall so a cat could be freed Credit: RSPCA Cymru

7. The Colombian frog

A frog made a 5,000 mile trip to a supermarket in Llanelli after being found among a bunch of bananas from Colombia. A member of staff spotted the frog while working last June. The frog was transferred to a marine life specialist centre in Haverfordwest – where he is now living in a special planted, humid environment.

A frog was found in a bunch of bananas Credit: RSPCA Cymru

8. The Llansamlet black cat

A cat was reunited with his family after eight years. He was found in the Llansamlet area of Swansea. He had been well looked after along with another cat but after their most recent owner died, an animal rescuer came to collect the cats. She discovered that one of them was microchipped to a different house, from where he had gone missing in 2012. The cat was then returned to his family in the Birchgrove area of the city.

This cat was reunited with its family after 12 years Credit: RSPCA Cymru

9. Five long-eared bats

A driver discovered brown bats in a green bag on the A48. He spotted it on the road last November and stored the bats in shoe boxes before bringing them to a local vets. The bats have now been released back into the wild.

Five bats were found on a road in a green bag Credit: RSPCA Cymru

10. The Patterdale terrier

Back in October, a dog was found with "horrendous" injuries in a yard in the Painscastle village of Powys. He had injuries to his mouth, jaw and lips - which were consistent with badger-baiting. His condition has improved and he was adopted before Christmas.