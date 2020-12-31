A further 65 people in Wales have died after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of Covid deaths here to 3,494.

1,831 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed as Public Health Wales issued a renewed warning that their services are "under immense pressure".

The case rate for the whole of Wales is almost 430 per 100,000 of the population with Bridgend having the highest rate out of all 22 local authorities.

Wales is currently under alert level 4 restrictions in an attempt to drive transmission rates down. The measures are set to be reviewed at least every three weeks.

It comes amid a warning for people to continue following the lockdown rules and celebrate New Year's Eve differently tonight.

In line with the restrictions, people are not allowed to mix with others outside of their household or support bubble. Hospitality venues and nightclubs are also closed meaning usual parties and gatherings cannot take place this year.

Healthcare bodies and the police have urged people to help ease pressure on them this evening by staying home.

New Year's Eve is traditionally a busy night for the emergency services, who are already under increased pressure this year due to Covid. Credit: PA Images

On Wednesday, the Oxford vaccine became the second jab protecting against coronavirus to be approved for use in the UK. However Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales said in a statement today that it will be awhile before we feel the positive effect of any vaccinations.

Dr Howe said: "Although we are right to celebrate this announcement, we would sound a note of caution because vaccinating the adult population of Wales is a significant task, and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone.

“The effects of the vaccines may not be seen nationally for some time, and with Wales at alert level four we must continue to follow the advice on keeping Wales safe. Stay at home, meet only the people you live with, maintain social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and work from home if you can."

Public Health Wales reminded people that they are "under immense pressure" and not to contact their hospitals or GPs to ask about when they will receive the vaccine. They added that people will be contacted "at the appropriate time".