A man has been arrested following the death of a 25-year-old woman at a hotel in Pwllheli.

The woman's death at the Crown Hotel was reported to North Wales Police on Tuesday and is being treated as suspicious.

The force confirmed that a 36-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Neither he or the woman have been named.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans said: "Any untimely death is tragic and our thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the young lady, who are being supported by officers."

He added that the community in Pwllheli should not "be worried" but anyone who has relevant information should come forward.