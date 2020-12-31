Football icon, Alan Curtis, and Welsh healthcare staff are among those to be recognised in the New Year's Honours List 2021.

A former Wales international and Swansea City footballer, Mr Curtis will receive an MBE for his services to the sport.

Other Welsh people to receive awards include an RNLI volunteer, Welsh Ambulance Service paramedics and several charity fundraisers.

Public sector workers make up almost 15% of the list this year in acknowledgement of their response and efforts during the pandemic.

The Cabinet Office said the honours system aims to celebrate "the breadth of service given by people from all backgrounds from all across the UK".

Alan Curtis has played for Swansea City and also represented Wales internationally. Credit: PA Images

Alan Curtis, MBE for services to Welsh Football

Alan Curtis' football career has spanned over 45 years. He regularly represented Wales in international games and scored six goals for the senior national team.

He is most well known for his contributions to Swansea City FC, where he scored 95 goals in 359 league appearances while playing for the team. He also held several other roles within the club after retiring from playing.

In 2007, he became first-team coach for Swansea and helped lead the team to the Premier League in 2011. This brought huge recognition to the city as well as economic and social benefits to the area. The 66-year-old is currently Honorary President of the club.

Mr Curtis said he was"taken aback by it all" but "it's a huge honour" and "he's very, very proud" to receive the award.

He attributed the award to his family and to Swansea City too, describing it as "the icing on the cake" of his football career.

Professor Alka Surajprakash Ahuja, MBE For services to the NHS during Covid-19

She is a Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist but throughout the pandemic, Professor Ahuja helped pioneer virtual healthcare so that people could still access vital services while staying at home.

Mental health and wellbeing is something that has been particularly difficult for a lot of people..but it meant people didn't have to leave home they could have a video appointment and get the therapy or treatment that they needed. Prof. Alka Surajprakash Ahuja

Professor Ahuja said the system would normally take years to roll out but was fast-tracked because of the pandemic.

She described the task as "next to impossible" and was extremely proud of what she had managed to achieve with her colleagues. More than 80,000 virtual consultations have now taken place in Wales.

The process was challenging mentally on her and her team but Prof. Ahuja said what kept them going was the knowledge that what they were doing was "going to make a difference".

Craig Stephenson, OBE Services to the Welsh Parliament and Equality

Craig Stephenson worked within the Welsh Office and Welsh Parliament from 1981 to the end of 2019.

He was part of the team that helped set up the Assembly (now Welsh Parliament or Senedd) prior to the first elections in 1999 and is a former Director of Engagement at Senedd Cymru.

He led the Senedd’s LGBTQ inclusion programme and in 2018, the Senedd became the most LGBT-inclusive employer and top trans employer in the United Kingdom in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index.

Mr Stephenson currently works to promote equality as Deputy Chair of LGBTQymru and is also a board member for the Youth Housing Choices project, which is developing inclusive housing solutions for young people at risk of homelessness.

He said: "I’m very proud to have played a part in the development of the Senedd since 1999 and to help make it the inclusive institution is has become.

“We achieved great things together to help cement the Senedd’s reputation as a world class parliament with diversity, fairness and bilingualism rooted in its services and culture.

“I am absolutely delighted to receive the OBE and thank everyone at the Senedd for this honour”.

Mr Stephenson spent 38 years working within the Welsh Office and Welsh Parliament.

Sharon Thorpe, BEM for services to paramedics and ambulance staff

A paramedic and clinical team leader based in Pontypool, Sharon Thorpe has had a 27-year career in the ambulance service.

She joined at the age of 32, following in the footsteps of husband Carl, who was an allocator in the control room.The mother-of-three said she when she first opened the letter from the Cabinet Office telling her about the nomination, she thought someone was "having a joke" at her expense.

She said she was "humbled" by the fact that the BEM was in recognition of her contribution to colleagues because looking out for one another has been so important this year.

It has been an extraordinarily difficult year and the fact that they are and everyone in the service is working above and beyond and carried on doing so, is inspiring. Sharon Thorpe

Richard Griffiths, BEM for services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Wales

Mr Griffiths joined Borth lifeboat crew in 1972. His father, John David Griffiths, was one of the founding members of Borth RNLI, which meant he had spent his childhood at the station.

Richard Griffiths receives his BEM 32 years after the same medal was awarded to his father. The award is in honour of his 47 years’ service to saving lives at sea.

After moving down the coast to Aberystwyth in 1987 because of his work with the Fire Brigade, Richard Griffiths began volunteering at the lifeboat station there - where he continues to volunteer today.

He became a highly regarded member the community and took on the role of Aberystwyth Lifeboat Operations Manager. He is also passionate about water safety education and has helped deliver 25 school visits this year alone, educating over 800 local children.

Mr Griffiths said he was "very surprised but honoured to be receiving a BEM" but it "still doesn't feel real".

He added: "My father was awarded a BEM in 1988 and I still have his medal at home, so to be awarded one myself for my work with the lifeboats is a great privilege."