Plans are in place to minimise any possible disruption at the port of Holyhead following the end of the EU Transition period overnight, the Welsh Government has insisted.

The UK has formally left the EU's single market and customs union, with the country now set to pursue new trade deals as an independent nation.

Big Ben sounded at 11pm UK time - 12 midnight in Europe - to signal the end of Britain's near 50-year ties to Brussels.

Lorry drivers heading to and from the Republic of Ireland now need extra paperwork to travel.

If they arrive without having completed the correct customs information, they will not be able to enter the port.

It is expected that the first few days of January will be quiet at the port with traffic picking up later next week.

The Welsh Government said the peak for turned away HGVs is expected to be in mid-January.

The first lorry leaving the UK for France was loaded onto the Eurotunnel without delay early on Friday morning.

And in Ireland this morning, the first ferries arrived at Dublin Port at 5.55am, having travelled from Holyhead in Wales.

There were no delays as the freight trailers cleared customs checks for the first time under the new rules.

The first lorry, driven by Slavi Ivanov Shumeykov, loads the Eurotunnel after the UK leaves the single market and customs union. Credit: PA

After 47 years as an EU member state, the UK has become a third country for trade purposes and customs declarations.

The Welsh Government said it has been working with partners across North Wales on the plans including Anglesey Council and the ferry companies. The plans will be kept under constant review.

Minister for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said: “As the second busiest roll on roll off port in the UK, and a vital link with Ireland, it was imperative that we put contingency plans in place at Holyhead to minimise any possible disruption as the EU Transition period ends.

“We will monitor the situation carefully and as soon as it’s safe to do so we will remove the temporary contraflow. While the next few days are expected to be quiet, we know it will become busier as we approach mid-January."

In his New Year's address, Mr Johnson said the EU had provided the UK with a “safe European home” during the 1970s, but the country has now “changed out of all recognition” with global perspectives.

His Christmas Eve deal with Brussels, which comes into effect immediately, allows for the continuation of tariff-free trade with the EU single market – though businesses and individuals will have to follow new rules.

The UK has reached several agreements with non-EU countries – such as Japan – to ensure continuity of trading arrangements for British companies from January 1.

So what is and isn't in the deal?