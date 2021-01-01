Cardiff city centre has been captured eerily quiet on New Year's Eve as Wales rung in 2021 under tight lockdown rules.

Images show what would be the normally bustling capital on 31 December totally deserted as all non-essential shops, cafes, and restaurants were forced to close under the alert level 4 restrictions.

People have been advised to stay at home, and only travel when it is deemed essential, in a bid to curb the infection rates in one of the worst hit areas of the UK.

Cardiff's pubs and nightlife venues were forced to close as part of the new lockdown restrictions Credit: Matthew Horwood

The public were reminded of the rules ahead of the New Year as the Welsh Government warned that "no New Year's party is worth the risk".

Shop windows display closure notices around the city Credit: Matthew Horwood

The entire population of the UK marked the end of a torrid 2020 with muted celebrations to welcome in the New Year - with the majority seemingly staying behind closed doors.

With warnings of the potential of mass gatherings to spread the deadly Covid-19 virus still wider and faster, the majority of people appeared to opt to spend the night in their own homes.

An empty Royal Mile in Edinburgh, usually full with people at new year. Credit: PA

Police were out in force in major cities up and down the country to try to ensure the usual party hot spots remained quiet - save from a few bangs of fireworks and the honking of car horns.

In line with the restrictions, people are not allowed to mix with others outside of their household or support bubble. Hospitality venues and nightclubs are also closed meaning usual parties and gatherings cannot take place this year.

A police van was seen in the city centre on patrol Credit: Matthew Horwood

Healthcare bodies and the police have urged people to help ease pressure on them by staying at home.

It comes as the latest statistics show a further 1,831 cases and 65 people died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

The case rate for the whole of Wales is almost 430 per 100,000 of the population with Bridgend having the highest rate out of all 22 local authorities.