South Wales Police responded to more than 200 reports of people breaching Covid regulations on New Year's Eve, the force has said.

In what was described as a "busy evening", it said officers attended as many incidents as they could and issued a total of 43 fixed penalty notices to people who broke restrictions.

Current lockdown rules in Wales mean that people are unable to mix with people indoors they do not live with and who are not in their support bubble.

All entertainment venues, cafes, pubs and non-essential shops are closed as part of the alert level 4 restrictions.

People should also not travel without reasonable excuse.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said by 3am, custody suites in Swansea were full as he said police dealt with incidents including "assaults drink drivers and people ignoring the fact we are in the midst of a global health pandemic."

South Wales Police said its "policing style" is to explain the rules and encourage people to comply with them.

It said fines are only issued "as a last resort or when there has been a blatant breach of the rules."

Almost 1,000 vehicle checks have also been carried out since December 23 when an operation was launched to identify people travelling "without a lawful or reasonable excuse".

Superintendent Claire Evans of South Wales Police said. “The rules are very clear that you must not mix with other households. Our health partners have been clear that indoor transmission remains one of the greatest risks, so while we will continue to work with our communities to help them understand the rules, we will enforce in those areas where we are seeing blatant or persistent breaches.

“House parties, attending gatherings and travelling to exercise are not allowed and if you do any of these things then you are running the risk of being fined.”