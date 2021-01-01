Two men and woman arrested after three people stabbed in Wrexham

Two men and a woman are in police custody after three people were stabbed in Wrexham on New Year's Eve.

North Wales Police said they were called to an incident on Norman Road during the early hours of Friday morning.

Detectives confirmed three men were stabbed in the incident and two remain in hospital as of Friday afternoon.

Police described the incident as "alarming" and urged anyone with any information to contact them via 101.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans said, “Violence of this nature is completely unacceptable and causes fear and upset.

"This was an alarming incident for local residents and I would like to reassure them that we acted swiftly and have arrested those we believe to have been involved.

”House to house enquiries are ongoing and anyone in the area who may have heard a disturbance during the early hours of this morning or who has any information which may assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or use our live webchat".