Village's nativity scene worth £10,000 petrol-bombed on Christmas Eve

A £10,000 nativity scene was left in ruins after it was petrol-bombed on Christmas Eve.The lovingly-crafted figures had been installed in a bus shelter for families to enjoy over the festive period in the village of Raglan in Monmouthshire.The fire destroyed a Shepherd, Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus - with only the three wise men surviving as they stood outside of the shelter.CCTV footage captured the moment a petrol bomb was launched at the shelter in the 1,000-population village on December 24.

The nativity could be seen in flames on CCTV footage Credit: Miguel Santiago

Miguel Santiago, owner of the nearby Beaufort Hotel, helped put out the flames using nine extinguishers.He said: "I was in the hotel when I saw the fire and I went into panic mode."There is a woman in her eighties who lives in the house next to the nativity so I knew it had to be put out quickly."It was about 9.45pm on Christmas Eve when it all happened and I ended up using nine extinguishers to put it out."

All of the figures apart from the three kings, were damaged in the attack Credit: Miguel Santiago

The wooden nativity is funded by the hotel and put together by retired theatre design lecturer Liz Friendship.Liz says the festive scene has also been targeted by thieves in the past.She said: "In 2018 Mary was taken, in 2019 two shepherds were stolen and never came back, and in 2020 it’s burnt down.“It’s now just three kings staring at the bus stop. It’s very sad."Villagers are now appealing for help to catch the suspects responsible for the Christmas crime.Miguel added: "It’s a shame because so much effort went into putting it together this year.“We added three kings which really made it a great sight, we made sure the figures couldn’t be taken by fixing them down.“It’s really disappointing that this has happened but the locals have been great and we will be back next year with a bigger and better nativity."A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "Officers are investigating a report of criminal damage to a nativity scene on the High Street, in Raglan on Christmas Eve."It has been reported that fire damage was caused to the set at approximately 9.45pm on the evening of Thursday 24th December 2020."The scene that belonged to the Beaufort Hotel was totally damaged as a result."Anyone with information should contact police on 101.