Police in Snowdonia urged people not to travel for exercise during Wales' nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as they said officers spent New Year's Day stopping visitors who had travelled as far as Southampton, Kent and Solihull to visit Snowdon.

Kent is more than 265 miles from the Welsh beauty spot and would have meant a five-hour trip, while Southampton is nearly 200 miles away.Both areas are in Tier 4 - the highest tier of coronavirus-related restrictions in England.

They said patrols are continuing and urged people to "think of your actions."

"If you get into difficulties you are risking our Mountain Rescue volunteers and emergency services with your unnecessary and selfish behaviour.

"We all need to work together and it's up to all of us to do the right thing."

Conditions in the area are treacherous with snow as temperatures plummeted over the festive period.

Wales' alert level four lockdown means people have been advised to stay at home, and only travel when it is deemed essential, in a bid to curb the infection rates in one of the worst hit areas of the UK.

Cars were seen in the area earlier this week as people flocked to the snow-covered mountains

The warning by the police comes after previous statements from mountain rescue teams in the region as cars were seen at Pen-y-Pass and Ogwen Valley in Snowdonia earlier this week.

Any exercise taken must start and finish at a person's home, however cars were seen parked on Snowdonia as people flocked to see the snow-covered mountains.

Police across Wales have also been carrying out vehicle stop checks reminding drivers on Welsh Government rules around essential travel.On Tuesday, fines were issued to a minibus full of people from different households who travelled to Pen y Fan from Cheltenham, and car parks at the beauty spot were full despite repeated warnings on travel.