70 Covid-19 suspected deaths reported in Public Health Wales data

There were a further 70 suspected Covid-19 deaths in Wales, Public Health Wales figures published on Saturday revealed.

It takes Wales' Covid-19 suspected death toll to 3,564.

The data also recorded 2,764 positive coronavirus cases on December 31.

The figures come at a time when many in the NHS say they are working under immense strain.

Dr Nick Lyons, Medical Director at Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said he 'had never seen it so difficult'.

Dr Chris Williams, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said he hoped 2021 would be a better year and that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines was providing some hope.

He said: "We wish everyone a Happy New Year, and hope that 2021 will be a better year for us all.

"With vaccinations for COVID-19 progressing, we welcome the announcement by the Welsh Government of the roll-out of the second Coronavirus vaccine (from Oxford/AstraZeneca) in Wales.

"Vaccinating the adult population of Wales, to protect people from severe disease, is a significant task, and the vaccine will take time to reach everyone."

Dr Williams also warned that Sunday's publication of PHW data would likely present higher figures as it was covering a 48-hour period.

He said: "Due [to] Bank Holiday arrangements, the data released today is as at 31 December at 9am.

"Data released tomorrow will cover a 48 hour period from 9am on 31 December to 9am on 2 January instead of the usual 24 hour period and so should be interpreted with caution, as it is likely to be around double the usual 24 hour value.

