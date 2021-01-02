North Wales Police continue to send visitors away from Snowdon

North Wales Police has said its officers are continuing having to turn people away from Snowdon, with some visitors travelling from places as far afield as London and Milton Keynes.

Police said reasons given for travelling to the area included dog walking and to "enjoy the snow".

London and Milton Keynes are currently under England's Level Four of coronavirus restrictions, meaning travel should only be for essential purposes.

Wales is currently under nationwide Level Four restrictions, with a stay-at-home message in place.

On New Year's Day visitors from Kent, Southampton, and Solihull were stopped by police at Snowdonia and branded "selfish".Police across Wales have also been carrying out vehicle stop checks reminding drivers of Welsh Government rules around essential travel.On Tuesday fines were issued to a minibus full of people from different households who travelled to Pen y Fan from Cheltenham and car parks were full for several days despite repeated warnings on travel.

