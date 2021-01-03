Gerwyn Price in bid to become first Welshman to win PDC World Championship

Gerwyn Price is on the cusp of making Welsh sporting history if he can get past Gary Anderson in the darts PDC World Championship final.

Price has already made history by becoming the first Welshman to reach the final itself.

He overcame Stephen Bunting in a breathless 6-4 win to set up Sunday's final showdown.

World number three Price took the first set with an average of 105 before Bunting hit back to take second, third and fourth to move into a 3-1 lead.

Price responded by sealing the fifth and sixth sets only for Bunting to nudge in front again after a brilliant 148 checkout helped fire him into a 4-3 advantage.

Although Price then drew level with an average of 112 in the eighth before going on to wrap up the next two sets and book his place in the final.

After the win he told Sky Sports: "I'm here to win this tournament and I've got every chance of winning it tomorrow.

"It's going to be a really, really tough game, but after that game I'm full of beans and full of confidence."