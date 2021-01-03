Two released under investigation after New Year's Day stabbings in Wrexham

A man and a woman who had been arrested in connection with New Year's Day stabbings in Wrexham have been released under investigation.

One man remains in police custody.

Three men were seriously injured following a stabbing incident on Friday, two remain in hospital where they are said to be in a stable condition.

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Evans said: "We are extremely grateful to all the witnesses who have assisted with the enquiry and have provided valuable evidence.

"If anyone has any information relating to this incident and haven’t already spoken to investigating officers we would urge you to contact us immediately via 101 or the live webchat quoting reference number 21000002103."