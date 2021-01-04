1,898 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Wales according to the latest data from Public Health Wales.

It comes as the Welsh health minister told a press conference that cases were falling across most of the country, apart from in some parts of north Wales.

Vaughan Gething said that it was "too early to know if these falls are because of the Christmas period and fewer people coming forward for testing" or if it indicated virus transmission slowing down.

He added that the recent rise in some parts of north Wales was believed to be because of the new coronavirus variant.

A further 25 coronavirus deaths have also been reported.

Credit: Public Health Wales

Today's data shows that the overall Wales case rate per 100,000 of the population has fallen from 636 before Christmas, to 451.1 over the past seven days.

The positivity rate for the whole of Wales remains at around 25% - meaning a quarter of tests are returning positive results.

Bridgend has the highest rate per 100,000 of the population out of all 22 Welsh local authorities, with Wrexham having the second highest.

907.2 cases per 100,000 of the population in Bridgend

735.5 cases per 100,000 of the population in Wrexham

Gwynedd is the area with the lowest rate at 73.1 cases per 100,000.

In a statement, Public Health Wales warned that we still all need to follow coronavirus safety measures as the positive effect of vaccinations may not be felt "for some time".

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab began to be administered in Wales today, becoming the second Covid-19 vaccine to be rolled out across the UK.