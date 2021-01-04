All schools and colleges in Wales will move to online learning until January 18, the Welsh Government has announced.

Ministers have faced mounting pressure from teaching unions who have openly criticised plans for schools to reopen in the New Year.

Education minister Kirsty Williams said the change of plan is "the best way to ensure that parents, staff and learners can be confident in the return to face-to-face learning, based on the latest evidence and information."

Schools and colleges will remain open for children of critical workers and vulnerable learners, as well as for learners who need to complete essential exams or assessments.

Before today's announcement, some schools in Wales were preparing to resume face-to-face learning as early as Wednesday.

This was in line with the Welsh Government's initial plan to allow them to choose when to reopen, ahead of an expected full return by January 18.

But education unions called for a rethink of the plan due to safety concerns after it was announced the Covid-19 variant spreading across Wales was 70 per cent more transmissible.

Today, Kirsty Williams said: "We will use the next two weeks to continue to work with local authorities, schools and colleges to best plan for the rest of term.

"We had already ensured that schools had full flexibility in the first two weeks of term to decide when to reopen based on local circumstances.

"But it is now clear that a national approach of online learning for the next fortnight is the best way to contribute to reducing the transmission of coronavirus.

"We know that schools and colleges have been safe and secure environments throughout the pandemic and that continues to be the case.

"However, we also know that education settings being open can contribute to wider social mixing outside the school and college environment.

"We are confident that schools and colleges have online learning provision in place for this immediate period, and this will also be important in ensuring that students are at home during this time, learning and staying safe."

Ms Williams said the decision was made jointly with the WLGA - the organisation representing Welsh councils - and further education body Colegau Cymru.

On Monday, just hours before the schools announcement, health minister Vaughan Gething said any changes would be based on new evidence about the variant and its impact which he said "may lead to a different choice".

He told the Welsh Government's Covid-19 press briefing: "We're expecting updated advice from our own scientific and public health experts over the next few days. If we get that later today that may lead to a decision, if we get that tomorrow it may lead to a decision.

"But I want to be really clear, the deliberate choices we are making are always underpinned by evidence.

"We have good evidence - and it's a credit to teachers and education leaders and school support staff more generally - that our schools have been environments where learning has taken place, and where we don't have evidence that there's been transmission between pupils and staff.

"That shows the control measures that have been put in place have been largely effective and that is to the credit of people who are running our schools and the way that our learners have behaved as well.

"It's really... that the larger concern about the impact of schools opening on the transmission rate has been about the fact that it means there are more opportunities for adults to mix as well."

There has been mounting criticism from teachers' unions around the reopening of schools and colleges in Wales. Credit: PA Images

It comes as sources indicated the UK's chief medical officers have agreed to raise the Covid-19 threat level to five - its highest - meaning "transmission is high or rising exponentially" and "there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed".

The threat level is based on a recommendation by the Joint Biosecurity Centre to the chief medical officers. It is not the same thing as Wales' alert levels or the tier systems elsewhere.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will set out emergency measures to control the spread of coronavirus amid concerns the NHS risks being overwhelmed.

Boris Johnson will make a televised address at 8pm on Monday after coming under intense pressure to announce a new lockdown.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon today announced a nationwide lockdown for the rest of January, with a legal requirement to stay at home and schools closed to most pupils until February.

