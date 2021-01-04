Covid-19 rates falling in most parts of Wales except in the north

Covid-19 case rates have dropped in a majority of areas in Wales, with the biggest falls in Neath Port Talbot, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.

Rates have risen in parts of North Wales, however, with the biggest jump in Flintshire where the rate is up from 349.8 to 559.9.

The figures, for the seven days to December 31, are based on tests carried out in NHS Wales laboratories and those conducted on Welsh residents processed in commercial laboratories.

They show that the number of new cases per 100,000 people in Neath Port Talbot has dropped sharply week-on-week from 724.3 to 478.7, while in Merthyr Tydfil the rate has decreased from 901.8 to 669.7.

In Blaenau Gwent, the rate is down from 740.0 to 543.9.

Another nationwide lockdown in Wales began on December 20.

The health minister told a press conference that cases were falling across most of the country, apart from in some parts of north Wales.

Vaughan Gething said it was "too early to know if these falls are because of the Christmas period and fewer people coming forward for testing" or if it indicated virus transmission slowing down.

He added that the recent rise in some parts of north Wales was believed to be because of the new coronavirus variant.

A total of 15 out of the 22 local authority areas in Wales have recorded a week-on-week fall in rates.

Bridgend continues to record the highest rate in Wales, although the number has fallen slightly from 952.1 to 905.1.

Here are the latest rates in full: