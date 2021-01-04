Gerwyn Price has made history by becoming the first Welshman to win the PDC World Championship after beating Gary Anderson on Sunday evening.

The 35-year-old darts player is now the new world number one after holding his nerve against his two-time champion opponent, beating Anderson 7-3 at Alexandra Palace.

Price was left stunned by his win and told Sky Sports that "it's going to take a couple of days for it to sink in."

"I'm on cloud nine. I can't even speak. This means the world to me," he added.

Price had already made history by becoming the first Welshman to make it to the final itself.

Price said he had "never felt pressure like that" in the deciding leg, where he managed to score double five to claim his win. Credit: PA Images

Price, who hit 13 180s compared to Anderson's 10, appeared to be cruising to his first world crown.

He stole an early lead after coming from 2-0 down to snatch the first set 3-2 after Anderson missed four darts to seal it in the third leg.

However things began to look less hopeful as the match went on, as Price missed 11 match darts in total.

In the penultimate set, Price failed to hit double 10 and double five to secure the triumph and appeared to have missed his chance as Anderson took the first two legs in the final set.

But Price still scored more heavily than his opponent and, when needing double five for victory in the deciding leg, he stepped away from the throw line before finally hitting the winning target.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his victory, Price said: "I was looking over at the scoreboard and it was 6-3 and I thought, 'I've got a few darts, hopefully I can get more chances'.

"But I bombed numerous opportunities and I was like, 'Please give me another chance' and I had to have Gary miss to give me one more opportunity.

"Double five is close to double top, but it's not my favourite. I've never felt pressure like that in my life. That was tough that winning double."