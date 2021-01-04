Sir Mo Farah's signed jacket and gold stars used in the trials have helped raise almost £5,500 for the 19th century castle where this year's season of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here was filmed.

Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust raffled off the items in a bid to fund bringing back electricity and water supply to the grade I-listed building.

A signed coat worn by Coronation Street star Beverley Callard was also one of the items up for grabs as part of the raffle.

Gwrych Castle took to social media to thank those who got involved and confirmed that more than £5,400 was raised in total.

The trust are continuing to raise money through an an online donation page where they explained: "The welcomed addition of ‘I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here’ helped to carry out urgent works. However, for the castle to move forward long term, we need to connect to main supplies once again!"

The ITV series was filmed in north Wales this year after the pandemic forced the show to relocate from its usual Australian setting.

The I'm a Celebrity campmates lived in Gwrych Castle for almost three weeks. Credit: ITV

It was a huge change for the show's 20th season, ditching the Australian jungle for a castle in north Wales but the series was welcomed by many in the town of Abergele. Local schools and businesses decorated shop windows and some even held their own bushtucker trials.

The show may have ended on December 5 with Giovanna Fletcher claiming the title of Queen of the Castle but the programme also helped shine a spotlight on Gwrych Castle and Abergele itself.

Jim Jones, from North Wales Tourism, believes as much as £1 million could have been brought into the local economy as a result of the production.