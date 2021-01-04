Rubbish piling up in Cardiff with bin men 'overwhelmed' by amount of waste

Bin collections in Cardiff have been "overwhelmed" by the amount of waste from Christmas and New Year.Cardiff council had forecast additional volumes, but the amount of packaging from the increase of online deliveries has seen the amount of waste soar.Teams are also short-staffed because of the effects of Covid-19 and people having to self-isolate.Provisional figures from Cardiff council show a significant increase of rubbish that is being put out for collection compared with last year.They have had a 200 tonne increase in all waste presented on the kerbside compared with the same time last year.For the month of December, the council had an increase of 161 tonnes from at its recycling plant (MRF) compared with the same period last year.The advice is that if your street has not been collected, leave your recycling waste out.

A message from Cardiff Council says: "We are aware that some collections in the city have been missed."We apologise for the inconvenience caused. Please leave your bags or bins out and we will return to collect them as soon as we can. If you are able to wait until your next scheduled collection date, please take your waste back into your property."The council is aiming to remove green bags our for collection within 48 hours from their usual collection date.The only other change is for the one-off green waste collections in Ely and Caerau. This waste will now be collected on Saturday, January 9, instead of Monday, January 4.A spokesman for the council said: "This is because we have had to redeploy staff to collect the remaining green bags that are on-street."Councillor Joe Carter, who covers the Pentwyn and Llanedeyrn areas of the city, says that some residents have had to wait four weeks for black bin collections.He said: "Christmas always sees more waste generated and combined with staff sickness, it has left whole chunks of our city missing out on rubbish collections."It is unacceptable that some parts of Pentwyn and Llanedeyrn have had to wait four weeks for black bin collections."