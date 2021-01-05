A 28-year-old man who set fire to his grandad's car was given away when his singed eyebrows were noted by police officers.

Haydn Davies set fire to a Ford Focus belonging to his step-grandfather Paul Bills in Newport on November 2019 following an argument between the two.

In his first police interview, Davies denied the offence but his burnt eyebrows and eyelashes were noticed by the officers.

A neighbour also reported seeing the 28-year-old smashing the car's rear window and setting alight the interior.

Davies later pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life endangered and received a prison sentence at Cardiff Crown Court on Monday 4 January.

Davies was also handed a restraining order in relation to his grandad. Credit: ITV Wales

A sentencing hearing heard Davies sometimes used Mr Bills' car but shortly before the arson incident there had been a "family argument".Prosecutor Claire Pickthall said Davies had been accused of causing damage to the vehicle at an earlier date by breaking the windscreen - but he had not been charged in relation to this.She said the defendant had told his auntie he was going to "teach his grandparents a lesson" because they had "never done anything for him".

On November 16 2019, Davies was then seen by a neighbour pulling up to his grandad's car, smashing a window with a metal pole and setting an object alight and throwing it into the car.

This then caused the Ford Focus, worth £15,000, to burst into flames. The fire brigade attended the scene and were able to contain the fire to the car but extensive damage meant it had to be written off as a result.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke said the flames Davies created had jumped "out towards his face".

Davies was arrested later on the same day the car was burnt. It was then that police officers noticed the singe marks on Davies' face but the man from Newport denied the offence and made no comment in his interview. He later pleaded guilty and his defence barrister, Andrew Davies, claimed his client had had a "sad upbringing". He said the defendant had been placed into care and "regretted the fracture in his family".

He added that his client "has trouble controlling his temper", particularly after drinking alcohol but it it "to his credit that since this incident" he has stopped drinking.

The barrister said: "This is a loving father working very hard knowing he's facing an inevitable custodial sentence, in order to provide for his two children."Haydn Davies was sentenced to three years and three months imprisonment and was made subject to a restraining in relation to his grandad for five years.