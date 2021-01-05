Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens is said to be "improving" after being admitted to hospital to be treated for coronavirus.

On Saturday, Ms Stevens' team posted on social media to say that the shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport was in hospital with Covid-19.

She was said to have been "laying low" since the end of December because of the virus.

In an update on Tuesday 5, her team said: "Jo's condition is improving. She has asked us to thank you all for your kind concern and good wishes which have been overwhelming."

Ms Stevens' colleagues had previously sent messages of support when it was revealed that she had been hospitalised. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted to wish her well and called her "a dear friend and colleague".

First Minister Mark Drakeford also previously said: "All of our thoughts and best wishes are with Jo for a speedy recovery."