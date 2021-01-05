Councillor calls people waiting in A&E 'fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings'

A senior Welsh Conservative has resigned after calling people waiting in A&E "fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings" on social media.Gareth Baines quit his role as chairman of Clwyd South Conservative Association after tweeting the "unsavoury" message about people waiting in accident and emergency units.On New Year’s Eve, Gareth Baines tweeted from his account: “A&Es in Germany aren’t full of fat mums in pot noodle-stained leggings/ pjs taking their kids for a day out at A&E to harvest Facebook likes because their darling little snot-covered Asbo fell over. Happy New Year.”Mr Baines remains a member of Chirk Town Council.At the December 2019 General Election, he acted as agent for the winning Conservative candidate Simon Baynes, who took Clwyd South from the former Labour MP Susan Elan Jones.In another tweet, he said: “Our NHS is treated as a sacred cow and cannot be criticised. Those arguing for reform are deemed to be Satan incarnate.“I’m sorry, but after spending most of my life working on the continent, the NHS isn’t the best in the world - it isn’t one of the best in Europe. Pales when compared with systems like Germany and Norway.”A tweet from Wrexham Labour Party stated: “This is terrible and shows what he really thinks about the people who use the NHS.”Mr Baines later issued a statement through the Conservative Party which said: “Whilst I feel my comments have been taken out of context, I do offer my sincere apologies for any offence they may have caused."I have also taken the decision to step down from my role as Chairman of Clwyd South Conservative Association with immediate effect.”