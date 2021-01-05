A man who died after crashing into an ambulance had veered into oncoming traffic for "reasons unknown", an inquest has heard.

Father-of-one Jeffrey Rawle, 47, died in the crash on Rhigos Road, Treherbert, Rhondda, on December 17.An inquest at Pontypridd Coroners' Court on Tuesday heard how the "devoted dad" was driving in a north-westerly direction on the A4065 prior to the crash.

Mr Rawle, of Bute Street, Treherbert, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash at around 7.10pm.

The road was closed for several hours and a large number of emergency vehicles were reported at the scene.The coroner's officer said: "He negotiated the slight off-side kerb at the junction of the A4061 and for reasons unknown it has veered off to the side of the road and into the path of oncoming traffic and has collided head-on with a Mercedes Sprinter ambulance."

A post-mortem examination attributed the cause of death as "1a left hemothorax and 1b transection of thoracic aorta".

Anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage is urged to contact South Wales Police. Credit: Google Maps

Following the incident, Mr Rawle's family said: "Jeff was a loving son, brother and a devoted dad to his daughter Gabby.

"They were so close as father and daughter, she loved him beyond words."Gabby is inconsolable with grief by the tragic passing of her father."Jeff would always call Gabby ‘Daddy’s girl’ and these memories will live on."His sudden death has left a massive hole in our hearts and lives and we as a family are completely devastated, as we try and make sense of what has happened."Jeff was from the Treherbert area of the Rhondda and he was loved and liked by so many. He will be missed."

South Wales Police said previously that his front seat passenger, a 44-year-old man, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he was in a serious but stable condition.The 52-year-old driver of the ambulance was taken to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.At the time of the crash, Jason Killens, chief executive at the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust has described it as a "terrible accident".He said: "On Thursday, one of our emergency ambulances was involved in a road traffic collision near Treorchy in South Wales."We dispatched multiple vehicles to the scene including four emergency ambulances, four vehicles of our Hazardous Area Response Team, one ambulance officer, one EMRTS vehicle and one Basics doctor."The circumstances of the incident remain unclear, but our thoughts go to those who were involved in this terrible accident.”

A full inquest is due to take place on March 9, 2022.Anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage that could help with the investigation is urged to contact South Wales Police.