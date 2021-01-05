Eight Samaritans crisis phones to be installed on Menai Suspension Bridge

Eight crisis phones are set to be installed along a bridge in north Wales in a bid to help prevent suicide attempts.The phones will offer direct, free-of-charge access to the Samaritans helpline from the Menai Suspension Bridge, which links the mainland to Anglesey.Special permission was needed to install the phones due to the 195-year-old bridge, which stretches 176 metres over to the island, being Grade-I listed.It was designed by Thomas Telford to improve the journey between London and the port of Holyhead and completed in 1826.The island had no fixed connection to the mainland prior to the bridge being built, and relied on a ferry across the Menai Strait.Plans have been submitted for additional preventative work to include signs and physical barriers.The North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agency said: "By placing telephones at each approach of the bridge, it is hoped that the opportunity for individuals to receive support from the Samaritans before reaching the bridge will act as a deterrent."While the proposed scheme has the potential to impact upon the significance of the Grade-I listed asset, the permanence of the telephones will be reviewed after the completion of dissuasive barriers on the bridge."Work on the bridge is expected to begin in mid-January and will last for around six months.

Samaritans are available day and night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.