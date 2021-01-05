Video report by ITV Wales Correspondent Hannah Thomas

There are questions over whether Wales' national parks should close during the lockdown, with some wardens reporting abuse from members of the public being told to go home.

Hundreds of people were turned away from Welsh beauty spots over the New Year period after they broke lockdown rules to visit places like Mount Snowdon and the Brecon Beacons.

North Wales Police said they had a "busy period" over the bank holiday, sending home groups and families who had travelled from as far away as Kent, Essex, Southampton and Milton Keynes.

Coronavirus regulations in Wales mean that no one should be travelling unless it is essential. The rules also prohibit people from driving to a location to exercise.

National park warden Jon Pimm said: "I think it would send out a stronger message if the national park was actually shut and we closed the car parks off like we did previously.

"But then the flip side of that - we've been living with the pandemic now for eight or nine months, so people have got a better understanding of what the restrictions mean and what they can and can't do.

"So maybe it's up to the individuals to understand what responsibilities they have, as well as what rights they have, during this pandemic."

He also spoke of the negative reaction his colleagues have received: "I've heard that colleagues up in Snowdonia have been getting quite a lot of abuse from members of the public not happy about the messaging that they're trying to give people."

Police forces across Wales have been carrying out vehicle checks, reminding people of the restrictions.

South Wales Police fined a couple from Bristol who travelled to the Gower Peninsula in Swansea for a "holiday". In the last week a minibus full of people from different households who travelled to Pen y Fan from Cheltenham were also caught and handed penalties.

Dyfed-Powys Police have been patrolling the Brecon Beacons, turning people away from Pen Y Fan. Credit: ITV Wales

North Wales Police have urged communities to follow government restrictions and warned that they will take action against those who continue to flout the rules and "demonstrate a blatant disregard for health warnings".

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: “Throughout the festive period, we undertook high visibility patrols and checks were made on the reasons people were travelling.“Many individuals who were stopped were simply heading to the mountains and hills to enjoy the snow.“Ordinarily this would have been great to see - however, restrictions state that exercise should start and finish from home and that nobody should be travelling unless essential.“The restrictions are all about nudging back the infection rate, so rule-breaking, however small, could and may have cost the life of yours or someone else’s loved one.”

North Wales Police said Police said reasons given for travelling to Snowdon included dog walking and to "enjoy the snow". Credit: North Wales Police

Mr Harrison added the force would “continue to police in a sensible, proportionate and fair manner” and asked that everyone continued to take personal responsibility for controlling the spread of the virus."We will of course engage with the public and explain the legislation, and encourage people to take personal responsibility for their own safety and that of others," he said.“If, however, people continue to flout the regulations, demonstrate a blatant disregard for the health warnings and put significant strain on already stretched resources, we will take action."

On Monday, Welsh Government said police forces have their "full support" if they choose to take a more "enforcement-heavy approach" to coronavirus rules.