A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in Powys.

Police said a VW vehicle collided with a pedestrian on the B4388 Leighton Road, Powys, at around 3.25pm on New Year's Eve.

The 60-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury and was airlifted to Stoke Hospital.

Dyfed Powys Police is urging anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact Newtown Roads Policing Unit.