Woman in her 80s in serious condition in hospital after bed catches fire
A woman in her 80s is in hospital in a serious condition after her bed caught fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the fire at the woman's house in Bangor by a monitoring system at the property.
Crews from Bangor and Menai Bridge attended the scene on Ffordd Hendre at around 7:20pm on Monday 4 January.
North Wales Fire and Rescue said the flames were "confined to the bedding".
Both North Wales Police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the incident.