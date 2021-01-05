A woman in her 80s is in hospital in a serious condition after her bed caught fire.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said they were alerted to the fire at the woman's house in Bangor by a monitoring system at the property.

Crews from Bangor and Menai Bridge attended the scene on Ffordd Hendre at around 7:20pm on Monday 4 January.

North Wales Fire and Rescue said the flames were "confined to the bedding".

Both North Wales Police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the incident.