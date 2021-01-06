The number of reported coronavirus deaths in Wales today stands at its highest since the pandemic began.

Seventy-six new deaths were reported today, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales so far to 3,738.

Public Health Wales spokesperson said although not all of these deaths occurred during the same 24-hour period, it does show "the severity of the situation".

A further 2,238 new cases of the virus were also recorded, bringing the total to 161,516 - although the true figure is higher.

Public Health Wales said the number of positive coronavirus cases remains "extremely high" in Wales and is "cause for serious concern".

It comes as the chief executive of NHS Wales says there will soon be twice as many Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals than the peak of the first wave in April.

Dr Andrew Goodall warned there were real concerns about the risk of the "NHS becoming overwhelmed" and that Wales' critical care capacity is operating at almost 140% its normal occupancy.

Speaking alongside chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton at the Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, Dr Goodall said there was a record high of almost 2,800 Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals - a 4% increase on the previous week.

