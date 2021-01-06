Watch the full report by Ellie Pitt

As a new school term begins in Wales, pupils and parents are facing a return to online learning.

For those with important exams on the horizon, learning from home is a source of added stress. Hannah and Efa are both A-Level students who are concerned about how this will impact them.

Hannah is an A-level pupil worried about upcoming exams Credit: ITV Wales

''I don't know how we're expected to sit external exams in February when potentially the whole of January we won't have face to face teaching,'' Hannah said.

''I'm in a house with three others who are either working from home or learning,'' Efa said.

''There's a question of sharing space, sharing internet connection and it does make it more difficult.''

Michelle is battling bad technology when home schooling her son

Parents are also feeling the pressure of returning to home schooling.

Michelle Lewis from Caerphilly is teaching her 10-year-old son while also looking after her 10 month old son. Technology is proving a major barrier to her.

''We do have a laptop but it's quite outdated, very slow, which is quite frustrating,'' she said.

''My anxiety is terrible at the moment at the best of times but with the added pressure of trying to get my son to work. He's just a typical kid, they just want to play on the x-box and trying to get them to do work is a nightmare.''

Hundred of parents have contacted ITV Wales on social media voicing concerns over equality of home schooling, with some schools offering zoom classes while others offer work sheets which one parent labelled ''glorified homework.''

Speaking to ITV Wales, Education Minister Kirsty Williams said schools had ''worked really hard since the first lockdown to improve their distanced learning offer.''

''We need to continue to work with them to ensure that those who don't have devices at home or connectivity can be supported,'' she said.

The minister added that the Welsh Government have been ''proactively handing out devices'' to parents worried that access to technology could prove a barrier to their children's education.

''We have asked local authorities to do a very rapid tally of additional resources and help that their families need. We expect those figures by Friday and we will fulfill requests for additional help as quickly as possible.''