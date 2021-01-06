There will soon be twice a many of Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals than the peak of the first wave in April, according to the chief executive of NHS Wales.

Dr Andrew Goodall warned there were real concerns about the risk of the "NHS becoming overwhelmed" and that Wales' critical care capacity is operating at almost 140% its normal occupancy.

Speaking alongside chief medical officer Dr Frank Atherton at the Welsh Government coronavirus briefing, Dr Goodall said there was a record high of almost 2,800 Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals - a 4% increase on the previous week.

"If this trend continues, very soon the number of coronavirus-related patients in hospital will be twice the peak we saw during the first wave in April," he said.

"More than a third of hospital beds are occupied by covid-related patients. This varies across Wales and is close to 50% in two health boards. This has a significant impact on their ability to deliver local services.

"The NHS in Wales is under immense pressure, but we have made significant changes so people can continue receiving life-saving treatment."

Dr Goodall also said that six hospitals in Wales were at Level 4 - the highest level of emergency - and 10 were at Level 3.

"The NHS is working very hard to balance winter and emergency pressures, with the demands of looking after increasing numbers of people who are seriously ill with coronavirus," Dr Goodall said.

"The NHS is very challenged at the moment and faces a difficult period ahead.

"This is always the most challenging time of the year but the pandemic pressures means this is even more intense as a period with a health care system."

Dr Atherton said the new variant of coronavirus is behind the "rapid increase" in coronavirus cases in Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire.

Around 70% of positive tests are thought to be related to the new variant of coronavirus, according to the chief medical officer.

He added: "There’s no evidence this variant causes a more serious illness. We are worried about it because it is so infectious and can be easily passed from person to person."

Wales has recorded the highest number coronavirus death since the pandemic began.

Seventy-six new deaths were reported today, bringing the total number of deaths in Wales so far to 3,738.

Public Health Wales said the number of positive coronavirus cases remains extremely high in Wales and is "cause for serious concern".

You can watch the Welsh Government's coronavirus press conference here: