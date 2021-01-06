Welsh researchers developing a 'revolutionary' skin patch vaccine for coronavirus say they hope to have a prototype ready as early as March.

The body-worn patches - similar to those used by people aiming to give up smoking - are designed to break the skin barrier and deliver medicines in a less invasive way.

Swansea University scientists say the world-first 'smart patches' will also be able to tell how effective the vaccine is for each recipient by measuring their body's response.

Researchers say the patches could prove a cheaper and easier way of administering vaccines, and would be welcomed by those who dislike traditional hypodermic needles.

It is hoped the skin patches will provide an alternative for those who dislike hypodermic needles. Credit: PA Images

How will the patches work?

The patches contain tiny needles designed to gently break the skin barrier and deliver the vaccine dose.

Researchers say it is a safe and effective method of vaccinating people.

As well as delivering the vaccine, the patches can 'measure' the body's response to establish how effective the vaccination is in each person.

Using patches to vaccinate people could mean a lower cost of manufacturing and easier distribution - for example, it could be administered by people at home.

It will also provide another option for people who dislike hypodermic needles.

Project leader Dr Sanjiv Sharma, of Swansea University, hailed the vaccine patches as "revolutionary".

He said: "This low-cost vaccine administration device will ensure a safe return to work and management of subsequent Covid-19 outbreak waves.

"Beyond the pandemic, the scope of this work could be expanded to apply to other infectious diseases.

“We are currently getting the platform ready and we hope to do human clinical studies with our existing partners at Imperial College London.”

The work is taking place at Swansea University's renowned Institute for Innovative Materials, Processing and Numerical Technologies (IMPACT).

The project has received both Welsh Government and EU funding.

