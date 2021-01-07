Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens leaves hospital after coronavirus treatment

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens has left hospital after being admitted for coronavirus.

Last week, Ms Stevens' team posted on social media to say that the shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport was in hospital with Covid-19.

She was said to have been "laying low" since the end of December because of the virus.

On Wednesday night, the Labour MP thanked NHS staff who treated her in hospital.

She said: ''I cannot begin to describe my gratitude to the wonderful people who have cared for me in hospital. They are truly exceptional.

''I feel so fortunate to be back home knowing that so many families, it has been a very different situation.''

Labour Leader Keir Starmer was amongst a host of well wishers who said: ''So pleased that our dear friend and colleague Jo Stevens is out of hospital & back home. Thanks NHS and speedy full recovery, Jo.''