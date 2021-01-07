Further 63 people in Wales die after testing positive for coronavirus

A further 63 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.

It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 3,801. There were also 1,718 new cases reported.

The number of deaths and new cases are lower than those reported on Wednesday, when Wales recorded its highest number of deaths since the pandemic began.

Public Health Wales also issued its latest data on vaccinations in Wales showing over 49,440 people in Wales have been given a vaccine.