Wales is bracing itself for some freezing conditions on Thursday as the Met Office issues a weather warning for the whole country.

The yellow warning for ice and snow comes into force at 5pm on Thursday and continues until 11:59pm on Friday.

Met Office have said there could be some disruption to travel Credit: Met Office

The Met Office has warned there could be some disruption to travel with icy patches likely on untreated roads and cycle paths.

Watch the full forecast from Ruth Dodsworth