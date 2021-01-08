Catch up with Wales at Six with Andrea Byrne

On Friday's Wales at Six: Wales will stay in lockdown until at least the end of January with school and college students to continue learning from home until at least the February half-term, if there is not a substantial drop in coronavirus case numbers.

We speak to the First Minister after the latest announcements and discuss the government's plans to strengthen some restrictions for shops and supermarkets.

And we visit some avid readers who say a mobile book service has been a lockdown lifesaver for them.