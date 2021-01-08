Measures have been strengthened in Wales as it was announced that 56 more people have died from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Dr Robin Howe from Public Health Wales, said: “The number of positive Coronavirus cases remains extremely high in Wales and is cause for serious concern.

“In the light of this, the Education Minister has announced that all schools and colleges will continue with online learning until at least 29 January, and will remain that way until the February half term unless there is a significant reduction in transmission.

“In addition, Welsh Government have announced that, following a review, the current measures will remain in place until the 29 January. The measures have been strengthened to include showrooms, which can operate click and collect services.

A further 2,487 cases and 56 deaths were announced on Friday - bringing the total number of Covid related deaths in Wales to 3,857.

Public Health Wales says the new restrictions have been put in place as the number of positive cases remain extremely high.

This comes after the identification of a new more transmissible variant of the virus.

Dr Robin Howe said: “Public Health Wales urges everyone to follow the rules, to avoid transmission of Coronavirus and to protect everyone in our communities, including the most vulnerable.”

