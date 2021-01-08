National lockdown in Wales to continue

Level four lockdown restrictions that were introduced at midnight on December 19 will remain in place, the Welsh government has said.

It was also announced that school and college students will have to continue with online learning until the February half-term at the earliest, if there is not a significant reduction in cases by January 29.

The government made the announcements after its three-weekly review of restrictions.

There has also been a strengthening of measures with the closure of all showrooms. They will still be able to operate click and collect services.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the NHS was under immense pressure.

He said: "The coronavirus pandemic has reached a significant point.

"Cases in Wales remain very high and our NHS is under real and sustained pressure.

"The alert level four restrictions we introduced before Christmas must remain in place to keep us all safe. To slow the spread of the virus, we must all stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

"These feel like dark times but the new Covid-19 vaccines are being rolled out across Wales, giving us a path out of this pandemic.

"It will take a huge effort to vaccinate everyone and, despite the end of this pandemic being in sight, it is more important than ever that we follow the rules and stay at home.

"We have made so many sacrifices together and we mustn’t stop now.”

The new variant of Covid-19 is responsible for around 70% of positive cases in North Wales Credit: PA Images

The government also said that the new Covid-19 variant - which is up to 70% more transmissible - had a 'firm foothold' in North Wales.

The Welsh Government is reviewing whether major supermarkets and retailers may have to implement additional measures to protect shoppers.

The First Minister said: "This new strain adds a new and unwelcome dimension to the pandemic.

"Wherever there's mixing; wherever people come together, the new strain is spreading. It is highly transmissible and spreads very quickly from person to person.

"We must all stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. Together, we will keep Wales safe."

