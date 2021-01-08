Police officers found their cars stuck in the snow on Thursday night after they came to the rescue of one motorist breaking lockdown restrictions.

Officers were called to Moel Famau, Flintshire, after a car skidded off the road due to the wintry conditions. The driver, from Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, ignored a closed road sign to drive to the mountain to look at the snow before coming off the road.

Police described the conditions as ''mild'' when officers arrived but the weather then worsened and two police cars became stuck in the snow forcing them to call local mountain rescue volunteers to assist them.

The NWP Rural Crime Team said the actions of the man put officers and local volunteers in an ''atrocious situation.''

The man in his thirties was left uninjured but his car was badly damaged. He was taken to a local taxi rank in Mold to make his journey home and police said he would ''receive a hefty fine for his irresponsible actions.''