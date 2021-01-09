A man has been arrested after a cyclist was left seriously injured following a suspected hit and run near Abergavenny.

Gwent Police said the incident, which took place at around 12pm on Christmas Eve, involved a Ford Fiesta on the A4042 between Llanover and Pencroesoped.

The cyclist, a 60-year-old man from Monmouthshire, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are described as serious but are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

A 58-year-old man from Abergavenny has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit and failing to stop after a road accident.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police are continuing to investigate and anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet come forward is being urged to do so.

Officers are also appealing to anyone with any dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision. Those with information should contact police by calling 101 or by sending a direct message via Facebook or Twitter, quoting reference 2000463450.