Further 62 people die with Covid in Wales as 2,373 test positive

A further 62 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 3,919.

Public Health Wales figures show the number of new cases has also risen by 2,373 - the overall number of cases stands at 168,094.

According to data between 29 December and 4 January, there were almost 960 cases per 100,000 people in Wrexham - the highest anywhere in Wales.

In that time, Bridgend saw the second highest number of cases per 100,000 with 865. Hospital staff in the area have said they are being "pushed to the limit".

Cases are also high in Flintshire, where there were more than 750 cases per 100,000 people during that period.

Figures show Gwynedd had the lowest number in that time, with just over 100 cases per 100,000 people.

On Friday, the UK recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, with a further 1,325 people having died of the disease within 28 days of testing positive.

Earlier this week the highest number of reported coronavirus deaths in Wales reached its highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic, with 76 deaths announced.

The First Minister announced on Friday that lockdown measures will be strengthened, as a new, highly infectious strain of coronavirus continues to circulate.

Speaking at the Welsh Government's daily press briefing, Mark Drakeford said the new strain has quickly taken a "firm foothold" in north Wales.

He added that the new strain is expected to become the dominant form of the virus in south Wales too.

It had already been confirmed that the level four lockdown restrictions introduced at midnight on 19 December will remain in place until at least 29 January.