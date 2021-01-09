A couple in their 70s have said they were forced to lie about coronavirus symptoms in order to get a test - which then came back positive.

Eileen and Peter Francis, from Swansea, both felt breathless and achey but did not have any of the three specified symptoms required to get a free test.

The NHS has outlined a high temperature, a new and continuous cough, or loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the tell-tale signs.

72-year-old Eileen Francis started feeling unwell in late October.

"I just woke up one day and every bone in my body was hurting," she said."I couldn't even walk to the top of the stairs without gasping for breath. But, other than maybe a slight sniffle, there was no cough, no high temperature or any of that."

It was when the health of her 71-year-old husband started to deteriorate that she took action, fearing the worst.

Those applying for a free coronavirus test online must have one of the three main symptoms specified by the NHS. Credit: PA Images

The pensioner applied online for a test but was unsuccessful, despite being certain they both had the virus.

The Welsh Government website states that you must get tested within five days of becoming aware of the three common symptoms.

Convinced she and her husband had something far more serious than a cold, Eileen made a second attempt - this time claiming they both had coughs.

As a result, two tests were sent to their address in the village of Glais, near Swansea.

"He seemed to have it much worse than me so I went back online and lied, basically. The tests got sent to the house because Peter was in no fit state to get in the car and go to a test centre by that point."The results came back three days later and they had both tested positive for coronavirus.Eileen said that when they finally received their test results there was almost a sense of vindication."We knew we had coronavirus, we just knew," she said, adding that her main concern is just how many others, like herself, have been walking around with Covid undiagnosed."After we were originally told we weren't eligible for a test I could easily have thought, 'Oh well, I must be alright then' and gone out shopping, only to spread it to someone else, like friends or family.

"Luckily I didn't - I'd already done a big shop, so I self-isolated instead. Peter and I just weathered it out at home."She believes those leading the online test booking system should consider widening the criteria to include other symptoms.

"Who knows how many are falling through the net? And, if they are, how much are they contributing to the further spread of the virus?"A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "The three key symptoms have been agreed by the four Chief Medical Officers across the UK and reflect the best available evidence on likely indicators of coronavirus."