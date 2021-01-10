A further 45 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, bringing the total death toll to 3,964 according to Public Health Wales data.

There has also been 1,660 new cases of the virus, which brings the overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 169,754.

It comes after the UK reached another grim milestone amid the pandemic, with the death toll surpassing 80,000.

The UK Government reported a further 1,035 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday. It brought the UK total to 80,868.

On Sunday, England's health secretary said all adults in the UK will be offered a vaccination by the autumn.

Speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr Show, Matt Hancock added that the UK has 350 million doses on order.

The first vaccination target is to immunise the most vulnerable 13.9 million people in the UK by mid-February. Credit: AP

Hospital staff in Wales have said they are being "pushed to the limit" as soaring cases put unprecedented pressure on the NHS.

Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend said 70 per cent of its patients are Covid-related, with many of them lying in beds on ward corridors.

Police in north Wales have reported a number of people breaking coronavirus restrictions, with some driving tens of miles from England to walk in Snowdonia.

Officers turned away more than 100 cars from Moel Famau on Saturday morning, with more driving past closed road signs.

A group of five, including four teenagers, was caught travelling from Ellesmere Port in Cheshire to Snowdonia to climb one of Wales' highest mountains in the dark.

Credit: PA Images

Welsh Conservative shadow health minister Andrew RT Davies criticised the speed of the vaccine rollout as figures showed that by January 3 only 49,000 of the 270,000 doses received from the UK Government had been administered.

He said: "For weeks now we have been highlighting the slow rollout of the Covid vaccine in Wales and yet still the Welsh Government dither and delay.

"Today's figures are shocking. The Welsh Government has received 270,000 doses of Covid vaccine and yet only 49,000 people have received their first dose.

"Instead of getting on and actually delivering what they need to do, we just get told that we need to be patient and this isn't a sprint.

"The Welsh Government has the vaccine doses and they have the power to get it out to the people that need it the most. They've been caught off guard and yet still don't seem to be in any rush."

He called for a Welsh Government Vaccine Minister to be appointed to lead a "vaccine army".

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "More than 70,000 people in Wales have received their first dose of the vaccine and thousands more will get the jab in the next week.

"We have made great progress in the past week and by the end of next week (w/c January 11), more than 100 GP practices across Wales will be vaccinating and 20 vaccinations centres will be operational.

"An enormous amount of work is ongoing to deliver the largest vaccination programme we have ever seen. We have been inundated with offers of help, for which we are incredible grateful.

"Momentum will continue to build and the speed of our vaccination programme will increase each week."