A group who travelled from England to Snowdonia to climb one of Wales' highest mountains in the dark has been reported for breaking lockdown restrictions.

The group, which included four teenagers, travelled more than 65 miles from Ellesmere Port, in Cheshire, to trek up the 917.5 metre high peak in trainers.

It comes after police in north Wales reported a number of cases where people were found breaking lockdown restrictions.

On Friday, a number of police cars became stranded in snow after being called out in treacherous weather conditions to rescue a rule-breaking motorist.

Officers were called to Moel Famau, Flintshire, after a car skidded off the road due to the wintry conditions.

The driver, also from Ellesmere Port, had ignored a closed road sign to drive towards the mountain to look at the snow before coming off the road.

Police said officers turned away more than 100 cars from Moel Famau on Saturday morning, with more driving past closed road signs.

It has prompted claims that tougher policing is needed to crack down on those flouting the rules.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones spoke out after "selfish people" flouted the regulations and flocked to beauty spots across the region.

He said: "I would like to commend most people for behaving responsibly at this difficult time but those who choose not to can expect to be held to account.

"Unfortunately, there are far too many selfish people who are flouting the guidelines and they are turbo-charging the spread of this deadly virus.

"Their actions are totally irresponsible and life-threatening. If they have no regard for their own health, they should think of their loved ones."

Guidance on the police response is currently based on four actions - to engage and find out why the rules were being broken, explain the rules and rise, encourage people to behave responsibly and to only take enforcement action as a last resort.

The regulations allow officers to issue fines ranging from £60 to £10,000.

"It is now time to forget the mantra of 'engage, encourage and educate' and focus on 'enforcement' so we can clamp down on the Covid rule-breakers and prevent this reckless behaviour," Mr Jones continued.

He also said the new variant of the virus has made enforcing the rules even more important than before.

"This has inevitably ramped up the threat of community transmission, with 70 per cent of cases in north Wales linked the new variant. As a consequence, the people of north Wales are at risk like never before."

A Welsh Government spokesman reinforced the message, saying: "Cases of coronavirus are very high in Wales at the moment and there is a new strain of the virus circulating, which is highly infectious and moving quickly.

"At alert level four, exercise should always be undertaken from home, unless you have special circumstances which requires some flexibility - such as disability or autism.

"The more people gather, the greater the risk of spreading or catching the virus."